Redd (RDD) Price Up 14.2% Over Last Week

Redd (CURRENCY:RDD) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 17th. In the last week, Redd has traded up 14.2% against the U.S. dollar. Redd has a total market cap of $30.62 million and approximately $498,877.00 worth of Redd was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Redd coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Redd alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,969.84 or 1.00065539 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.69 or 0.00036325 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00006727 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.14 or 0.00080843 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000993 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00010208 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002168 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000534 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002815 BTC.

About Redd

Redd (CRYPTO:RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 2nd, 2014. Redd’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. Redd’s official website is www.reddcoin.com . Redd’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin . The official message board for Redd is www.reddcointalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Redd

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Redd directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Redd should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Redd using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Redd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Redd and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.