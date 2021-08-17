Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) will announce ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Redfin’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.23) to $0.18. Redfin posted earnings per share of $0.30 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 150%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Redfin will report full-year earnings of ($0.88) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.31) to ($0.30). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.64) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.25) to $0.47. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Redfin.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.04. Redfin had a negative net margin of 1.27% and a negative return on equity of 3.73%.

A number of research firms have commented on RDFN. Susquehanna started coverage on Redfin in a report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Redfin from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Redfin from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Redfin in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Redfin from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Redfin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.80.

In other Redfin news, CEO Glenn Kelman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total transaction of $1,662,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Anthony Ray Kappus sold 745 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $44,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 78 shares in the company, valued at $4,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 148,183 shares of company stock worth $8,525,824 over the last three months. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDFN. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Redfin by 65.2% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 107,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,162,000 after buying an additional 42,432 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Redfin by 0.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 809,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,878,000 after acquiring an additional 7,430 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Redfin in the first quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Redfin by 37.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 3,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Redfin by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 369,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,586,000 after purchasing an additional 115,251 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

RDFN opened at $49.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of -197.24 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 3.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.25. Redfin has a fifty-two week low of $37.31 and a fifty-two week high of $98.44.

About Redfin

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

