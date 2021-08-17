RedFOX Labs Market Capitalization Achieves $91.58 Million (RFOX)

RedFOX Labs (CURRENCY:RFOX) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 17th. RedFOX Labs has a market cap of $91.58 million and $5.30 million worth of RedFOX Labs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RedFOX Labs coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0698 or 0.00000152 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, RedFOX Labs has traded 60% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.48 or 0.00332972 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $66.44 or 0.00145095 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $73.37 or 0.00160217 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00009099 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002473 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002589 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000842 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (CRYPTO:RFOX) is a coin. Its launch date was April 1st, 2019. RedFOX Labs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,312,000,760 coins. The Reddit community for RedFOX Labs is /r/redfox_labs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . RedFOX Labs’ official website is redfoxlabs.io . RedFOX Labs’ official Twitter account is @redfoxlabs_io

According to CryptoCompare, “RedFOX Labs is a blockchain based tech company that identifies and builds unicorn business models for the emerging markets of Southeast Asia. It creates scalable solutions, aiming to unlock the true market potential on Komodo Platform, as well as to create market-leading companies in the e-commerce, e-media, e-travel and ride-hailing sectors. The RFOX coin will be used as a form of payment to contractors, developers, network operators, for security, bug bounties, discounts on certification and many more. The RFOX token will serve as the global currency within the RFOX-KMD enterprise world. RedFox announced a token swap to the Ethereum Network. The Swap took place on the 25th of October and in both exchanges currently listing RFOX (Liquid Exchange and P2PB2B) the swap will be completed automatically. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RedFOX Labs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RedFOX Labs should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RedFOX Labs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

