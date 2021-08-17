Redpanda Earth Hits One Day Volume of $106,811.00 (REDPANDA)

Redpanda Earth (CURRENCY:REDPANDA) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. Redpanda Earth has a market capitalization of $5.04 million and approximately $106,811.00 worth of Redpanda Earth was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Redpanda Earth coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Redpanda Earth has traded down 48.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002182 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002564 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.36 or 0.00055335 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61.49 or 0.00134182 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $72.77 or 0.00158799 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003879 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45,856.66 or 1.00063836 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $420.77 or 0.00918158 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,173.78 or 0.06925512 BTC.

