REDW Wealth LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

REDW Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 652 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up 1.0% of REDW Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. REDW Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $3,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GenWealth Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 105,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,165,000 after purchasing an additional 14,315 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 11,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,909,000 after acquiring an additional 3,186 shares in the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 42,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,823,000 after acquiring an additional 2,949 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 300,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,306,000 after acquiring an additional 48,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rodgers & Associates LTD grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD now owns 41,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,969,000 after acquiring an additional 2,592 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

VUG stock traded down $2.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $296.98. 38,275 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 848,436. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $214.85 and a twelve month high of $299.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $289.70.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Further Reading: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.