REDW Wealth LLC Has $1.39 Million Stock Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

REDW Wealth LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises 0.4% of REDW Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. REDW Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000,000 after buying an additional 6,637 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 10.7% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 6.9% in the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 4,452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.3% in the first quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 4,042 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 15.9% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 12,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,014,000 after buying an additional 1,728 shares during the period. 46.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded down $3.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $365.73. 1,507,319 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,926,219. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $260.11 and a one year high of $369.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $357.45.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.397 per share. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

