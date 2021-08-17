REDW Wealth LLC Has $19.33 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

REDW Wealth LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 189,943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,323 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for 6.1% of REDW Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. REDW Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $19,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 3,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 29,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,966,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $616,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,245,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 12,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after buying an additional 2,479 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $106.29. The company had a trading volume of 75,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,427,696. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $75.46 and a 1-year high of $107.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $104.72.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

