REDW Wealth LLC Has $21.39 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA)

REDW Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 522,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,429 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF comprises 6.8% of REDW Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. REDW Wealth LLC owned 6.01% of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF worth $21,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JQUA. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Aveo Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $265,000. Intrust Bank NA increased its stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 9,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 8,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,945 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:JQUA traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $42.56. 60 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,210. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $31.20 and a twelve month high of $42.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.37.

