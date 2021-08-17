REDW Wealth LLC Reduces Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

REDW Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 949 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 1.9% of REDW Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. REDW Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23,172.7% in the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,054,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,119,000 after purchasing an additional 5,033,112 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,755,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,108,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,352,134,000 after purchasing an additional 249,669 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,165,000. Finally, GenTrust LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 201.0% during the 1st quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 122,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,598,000 after buying an additional 243,747 shares in the last quarter.

VO stock traded down $2.26 on Tuesday, reaching $241.34. 7,101 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 654,174. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $168.17 and a one year high of $244.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $238.11.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

