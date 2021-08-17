Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. Rekor Systems had a negative return on equity of 52.22% and a negative net margin of 133.40%.

Shares of REKR stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.35. The company had a trading volume of 16,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,015,260. Rekor Systems has a 52-week low of $3.09 and a 52-week high of $25.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.59 million, a PE ratio of -10.29 and a beta of 1.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.05.

Get Rekor Systems alerts:

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Rekor Systems by 75.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 3,186 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Rekor Systems by 3,272.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 17,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Rekor Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley dropped their price target on Rekor Systems from $17.50 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rekor Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Northland Securities lowered their target price on Rekor Systems from $26.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on Rekor Systems from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

About Rekor Systems

Rekor Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides vehicle identification and management systems based on artificial intelligence in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers OpenALPR software, a vehicle recognition software. The company provides vehicle recognition and data management products and services; traffic safety systems, including hardware that identifies red light and school safety zone traffic violations, as well as software, which captures and offers forensic quality images and data, and supports citation management services; and enterprise parking enforcement solutions.

Featured Story: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Rekor Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rekor Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.