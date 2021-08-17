Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) PT Lowered to $13.00 at B. Riley

Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) had its target price cut by stock analysts at B. Riley from $17.50 to $13.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 100.62% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Rekor Systems in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rekor Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.
Shares of Rekor Systems stock opened at $6.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $265.93 million, a PE ratio of -10.29 and a beta of 1.92. Rekor Systems has a twelve month low of $3.09 and a twelve month high of $25.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.05.
About Rekor Systems
Rekor Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides vehicle identification and management systems based on artificial intelligence in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers OpenALPR software, a vehicle recognition software. The company provides vehicle recognition and data management products and services; traffic safety systems, including hardware that identifies red light and school safety zone traffic violations, as well as software, which captures and offers forensic quality images and data, and supports citation management services; and enterprise parking enforcement solutions.
