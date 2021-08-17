Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $54.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $57.00. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 71.05% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on RLAY. Bank of America began coverage on Relay Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Relay Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.80.

NASDAQ:RLAY opened at $31.57 on Tuesday. Relay Therapeutics has a one year low of $26.44 and a one year high of $64.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.22.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($2.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($1.62). Analysts anticipate that Relay Therapeutics will post -1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Thomas Catinazzo sold 22,500 shares of Relay Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $787,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,342,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Donald A. Bergstrom sold 42,242 shares of Relay Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total value of $1,425,667.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 119,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,032,551.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 71,242 shares of company stock worth $2,440,668. Corporate insiders own 4.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RLAY. SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. bought a new stake in Relay Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $1,188,472,000. TRV GP Iii LLC bought a new stake in Relay Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $449,372,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 77.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,362,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,145,000 after purchasing an additional 4,533,548 shares in the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC bought a new stake in Relay Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $136,316,000. Finally, TRV GP IV LLC bought a new position in shares of Relay Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $119,729,000. 89.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Relay Therapeutics

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors; RLY-4008, an oral small molecule selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors having oncogenic FGFR2 alterations; and RLY-PI3K1047, a lead compound that targets cancer-associated mutant variants of phosphoinositide 3-kinase alpha.

