Remark (MARK) to Release Earnings on Monday

Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 23rd. Analysts expect Remark to post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter.

Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The information services provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.12 million. On average, analysts expect Remark to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Remark alerts:

MARK opened at $1.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $112.91 million, a PE ratio of -6.28 and a beta of 2.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.57. Remark has a 52 week low of $0.96 and a 52 week high of $4.72.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Roth Capital lowered their target price on Remark from $10.50 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Remark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Remark stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARK) by 7,511.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 764,925 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 754,875 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.77% of Remark worth $1,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 20.03% of the company’s stock.

Remark Company Profile

Remark Holdings, Inc primarily focuses on the development and deployment of artificial-intelligence-based solutions for businesses and software developers. It owns and operates an e-commerce digital media property focuses on a luxury beach lifestyle. The company sells its AI-based products and services under the Remark AI brand in the United States; and under the KanKan brand in China.

Featured Article: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Remark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Remark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.