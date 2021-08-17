Renalytix AI plc (NASDAQ:RNLX) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC cut its position in shares of Renalytix AI plc (NASDAQ:RNLX) by 33.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,863 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Renalytix AI worth $1,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Renalytix AI by 203.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Renalytix AI during the first quarter worth about $39,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Renalytix AI during the first quarter worth about $196,000. Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Renalytix AI during the first quarter worth about $470,000. Finally, Skye Global Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Renalytix AI during the first quarter worth about $565,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

Renalytix AI stock opened at $26.20 on Tuesday. Renalytix AI plc has a 1 year low of $9.91 and a 1 year high of $35.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $946.13 million and a P/E ratio of -163.75.

Renalytix AI (NASDAQ:RNLX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 15th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $0.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.61 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Renalytix AI plc will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RNLX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Investec upgraded shares of Renalytix AI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Renalytix AI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Renalytix AI in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company.

Renalytix AI Profile

Renalytix AI plc develops artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney diseases. The company offers KidneyIntelX, a diagnostic platform that employs an artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm that combines various data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics and personalized patient data from electronic health record, and systems to generate a unique patient risk score.

