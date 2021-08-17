Renesas Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:RNECF) Short Interest Up 38.5% in July

Renesas Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:RNECF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,039,200 shares, an increase of 38.5% from the July 15th total of 1,472,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 107.3 days.

Shares of RNECF stock traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, reaching $10.25. 238,644 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,312. Renesas Electronics has a 52 week low of $6.17 and a 52 week high of $13.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.80.

Get Renesas Electronics alerts:

Renesas Electronics Company Profile

Renesas Electronics Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, and services semiconductors in Japan, China, North America, Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Business and Industrial/Infrastructure/IoT Business segments.

Further Reading: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Renesas Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renesas Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.