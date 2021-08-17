Renesas Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:RNECF) Short Interest Up 38.5% in July

Renesas Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:RNECF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,039,200 shares, an increase of 38.5% from the July 15th total of 1,472,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 107.3 days.
Shares of RNECF stock traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, reaching $10.25. 238,644 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,312. Renesas Electronics has a 52 week low of $6.17 and a 52 week high of $13.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.80.
Renesas Electronics Company Profile
