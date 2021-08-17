Repsol’s (REPYY) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Societe Generale

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Societe Generale in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on REPYY. Bank of America downgraded shares of Repsol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. HSBC set a $11.01 price objective on shares of Repsol and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Repsol in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Repsol in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Repsol from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.60 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.80.

Get Repsol alerts:

REPYY stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,263. The stock has a market cap of $17.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.00, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.19. Repsol has a 12 month low of $5.94 and a 12 month high of $13.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.00.

Repsol, SA operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. Its Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves. The company's Industrial segment is involved in refining and petrochemicals; trading and transportation of crude oil and oil products; and the sale, transportation, and regasification of natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG).

See Also: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Receive News & Ratings for Repsol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repsol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.