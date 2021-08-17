Request 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $16.96 Million (REQ)

Request (CURRENCY:REQ) traded 9.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. One Request coin can currently be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00000472 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Request has traded 75.4% higher against the US dollar. Request has a market capitalization of $210.94 million and approximately $16.96 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002239 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.23 or 0.00058721 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003035 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00015620 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002239 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $382.38 or 0.00856162 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.45 or 0.00048020 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.40 or 0.00159867 BTC.

Request Profile

REQ is a coin. It was first traded on August 31st, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,881,816 coins. Request’s official website is request.network . The Reddit community for Request is /r/RequestNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Request’s official message board is blog.request.network . Request’s official Twitter account is @RequestNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Request is a decentralized network that allows anyone to request a payment (a Request Invoice) and provide a safe payment method to the receiver. All of the data is stored in a decentralized authentic ledger. REQ tokens are ERC20 tokens that allow members to participate in the network, create advanced requests and reward several parties who contribute in building the request ecosystem. To the participants, a fee will be charged in REQ and afterward be burned. “

Buying and Selling Request

