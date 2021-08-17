Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for August, 17th (AEM, APR.UN, ATD.B, BMO, CAR.UN, CCA, CGO, CM, CMG, CNQ)

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, August 17th:

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $77.00 to $79.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$12.50 to C$13.20.

had its price target boosted by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$53.00 to C$54.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$138.00 to C$147.00.

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$62.00 to C$68.50.

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from C$130.00 to C$135.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Cogeco (TSE:CGO) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from C$135.00 to C$140.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$157.00 to C$166.00.

Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from C$8.00 to C$7.00.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) was given a C$41.00 price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) was given a C$11.00 price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) had its price target trimmed by Scotiabank from C$43.00 to C$42.00.

CanWel Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM) had its target price lowered by Haywood Securities from C$13.50 to C$12.50.

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) was given a €65.00 ($76.47) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Emera (TSE:EMA) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$59.00 to C$62.00.

Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$160.00 to C$172.00.

First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) had its price target lowered by TD Securities from C$21.00 to C$20.00. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Freshii (TSE:FRII) had its target price raised by Cormark from C$1.50 to C$2.00.

Knight Therapeutics (TSE:GUD) was given a C$8.50 price target by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from C$14.00 to C$12.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from C$18.50 to C$19.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) had its target price raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$19.00 to C$19.50. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) was given a C$43.00 target price by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from $9.50 to $9.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

MediPharm Labs (TSE:LABS) had its target price cut by Canaccord Genuity from C$0.75 to C$0.70.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) had its price target lowered by Scotiabank from C$48.00 to C$46.00.

Leaf Mobile (TSE:LEAF) had its price target cut by Haywood Securities from C$7.50 to C$6.50.

The Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) had its price target reduced by National Bankshares, Inc. from $20.00 to $19.00. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from C$15.00 to C$14.50. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$22.75 to C$24.75.

MediaValet (CVE:MVP) had its price target trimmed by Cormark from C$3.25 to C$2.75.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$104.00 to C$109.00.

Nevada Copper (TSE:NCU) had its target price lowered by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$0.30 to C$0.15. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Nevada Copper (TSE:NCU) had its price target lowered by Haywood Securities from C$0.30 to C$0.20.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from $2.50 to $2.00. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) was given a C$14.75 target price by analysts at Scotiabank.

Questor Technology (CVE:QST) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity from C$2.25 to C$1.90.

Questor Technology (CVE:QST) had its price target cut by ATB Capital from C$2.25 to C$1.75.

Questor Technology (CVE:QST) had its price target reduced by Acumen Capital from C$2.75 to C$2.15.

Questor Technology (CVE:QST) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from C$1.80 to C$1.50. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Quarterhill (TSE:QTRH) had its price target increased by Cormark from C$2.75 to C$3.50.

Quarterhill (TSE:QTRH) had its price target increased by CIBC from C$4.00 to C$4.50. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from C$144.00 to C$148.00.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) was given a €8.60 ($10.12) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) had its price target raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$31.00 to C$32.00. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) had its target price cut by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from C$29.00 to C$25.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) had its price target reduced by Scotiabank from C$95.00 to C$94.00.

Unisync (TSE:UNI) had its price target boosted by Acumen Capital from C$3.50 to C$4.50.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) had its target price reduced by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$14.00 to C$13.50. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) had its price target reduced by TD Securities from C$12.00 to C$10.50. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) was given a C$14.00 target price by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $26.00 to $27.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) had its price target trimmed by CSFB from C$60.00 to C$58.00.

Auxly Cannabis Group (CVE:XLY) was given a C$0.40 price target by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

