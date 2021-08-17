Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for August, 17th (AEM, APR.UN, ATD.B, BMO, CAR.UN, CCA, CGO, CM, CMG, CNQ)

Posted by on Aug 17th, 2021

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, August 17th:

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $77.00 to $79.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$12.50 to C$13.20.

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B) had its price target boosted by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$53.00 to C$54.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$138.00 to C$147.00.

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$62.00 to C$68.50.

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from C$130.00 to C$135.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Cogeco (TSE:CGO) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from C$135.00 to C$140.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$157.00 to C$166.00.

Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from C$8.00 to C$7.00.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) was given a C$41.00 price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) was given a C$11.00 price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) had its price target trimmed by Scotiabank from C$43.00 to C$42.00.

CanWel Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM) had its target price lowered by Haywood Securities from C$13.50 to C$12.50.

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) was given a €65.00 ($76.47) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Emera (TSE:EMA) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$59.00 to C$62.00.

Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$160.00 to C$172.00.

First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) had its price target lowered by TD Securities from C$21.00 to C$20.00. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Freshii (TSE:FRII) had its target price raised by Cormark from C$1.50 to C$2.00.

Knight Therapeutics (TSE:GUD) was given a C$8.50 price target by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from C$14.00 to C$12.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from C$18.50 to C$19.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) had its target price raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$19.00 to C$19.50. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) was given a C$43.00 target price by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from $9.50 to $9.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

MediPharm Labs (TSE:LABS) had its target price cut by Canaccord Genuity from C$0.75 to C$0.70.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) had its price target lowered by Scotiabank from C$48.00 to C$46.00.

Leaf Mobile (TSE:LEAF) had its price target cut by Haywood Securities from C$7.50 to C$6.50.

The Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) had its price target reduced by National Bankshares, Inc. from $20.00 to $19.00. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from C$15.00 to C$14.50. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$22.75 to C$24.75.

MediaValet (CVE:MVP) had its price target trimmed by Cormark from C$3.25 to C$2.75.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$104.00 to C$109.00.

Nevada Copper (TSE:NCU) had its target price lowered by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$0.30 to C$0.15. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Nevada Copper (TSE:NCU) had its price target lowered by Haywood Securities from C$0.30 to C$0.20.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from $2.50 to $2.00. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) was given a C$14.75 target price by analysts at Scotiabank.

Questor Technology (CVE:QST) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity from C$2.25 to C$1.90.

Questor Technology (CVE:QST) had its price target cut by ATB Capital from C$2.25 to C$1.75.

Questor Technology (CVE:QST) had its price target reduced by Acumen Capital from C$2.75 to C$2.15.

Questor Technology (CVE:QST) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from C$1.80 to C$1.50. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Quarterhill (TSE:QTRH) had its price target increased by Cormark from C$2.75 to C$3.50.

Quarterhill (TSE:QTRH) had its price target increased by CIBC from C$4.00 to C$4.50. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from C$144.00 to C$148.00.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) was given a €8.60 ($10.12) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) had its price target raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$31.00 to C$32.00. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) had its target price cut by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from C$29.00 to C$25.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) had its price target reduced by Scotiabank from C$95.00 to C$94.00.

Unisync (TSE:UNI) had its price target boosted by Acumen Capital from C$3.50 to C$4.50.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) had its target price reduced by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$14.00 to C$13.50. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) had its price target reduced by TD Securities from C$12.00 to C$10.50. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) was given a C$14.00 target price by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $26.00 to $27.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) had its price target trimmed by CSFB from C$60.00 to C$58.00.

Auxly Cannabis Group (CVE:XLY) was given a C$0.40 price target by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.