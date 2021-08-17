Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for August, 17th (AG, BMO, CBWBF, CDPYF, CGEAF, CGECF, CM, CRT.UN, DRIO, GOEV)

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, August 17th:

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) had its target price trimmed by TD Securities from C$21.00 to C$20.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$138.00 to C$147.00.

Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF)

had its price target trimmed by Scotiabank from C$43.00 to C$42.00.

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$62.00 to C$68.50. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Cogeco Communications (OTCMKTS:CGEAF) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from C$130.00 to C$135.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Cogeco (OTCMKTS:CGECF) had its price target increased by TD Securities from C$135.00 to C$140.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$157.00 to C$166.00.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada to C$18.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) had its price target lowered by Alliance Global Partners from $15.25 to $12.75. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) had its price target trimmed by Roth Capital from $10.00 to $7.00. Roth Capital currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF) had its target price increased by TD Securities from C$18.50 to C$19.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

IM Cannabis (NASDAQ:IMCC) had its price target lowered by Alliance Global Partners from $10.00 to $8.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Kubient (NASDAQ:KBNT) had its target price cut by Maxim Group from $13.00 to $9.00. Maxim Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF) had its target price trimmed by Scotiabank from C$48.00 to C$46.00.

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) had its price target lowered by Aegis from $10.00 to $9.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$104.00 to C$109.00.

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) had its price target trimmed by Truist Securities from $35.00 to $25.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) had its price target raised by Guggenheim from $32.00 to $36.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $36.00 to $39.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) had its target price increased by Roth Capital from $7.50 to $10.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Quarterhill (OTCMKTS:QTRHF) had its price target increased by CIBC from C$4.00 to C$4.50. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Questor Technology (OTCMKTS:QUTIF) had its target price cut by Raymond James from C$1.80 to C$1.50. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$144.00 to C$148.00.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) had its price target reduced by Scotiabank from C$95.00 to C$94.00.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $38.00 to $32.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) had its target price trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $36.00 to $16.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its target price raised by Sanford C. Bernstein from $180.00 to $300.00. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada to C$11.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from C$12.25 to C$11.75. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$12.00 to C$11.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) had its price target reduced by TD Securities from C$12.00 to C$10.50. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) had its price target boosted by Loop Capital from $44.00 to $50.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

