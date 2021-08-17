Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Prudential (PRU)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Prudential (LON: PRU) in the last few weeks:

8/11/2021 – Prudential was given a new GBX 1,466 ($19.15) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

8/6/2021 – Prudential had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a GBX 1,758 ($22.97) price target on the stock.

8/4/2021 – Prudential was given a new GBX 1,770 ($23.13) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

7/28/2021 – Prudential was given a new GBX 1,570 ($20.51) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

7/21/2021 – Prudential was given a new GBX 1,706 ($22.29) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

6/30/2021 – Prudential had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a GBX 1,466 ($19.15) price target on the stock.

PRU stock opened at GBX 1,441.53 ($18.83) on Tuesday. Prudential plc has a one year low of GBX 861 ($11.25) and a one year high of GBX 1,598.50 ($20.88). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,410.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.20, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of £37.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.52.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Prudential’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.53%.

In related news, insider Mike Wells sold 4,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,446 ($18.89), for a total value of £66,689.52 ($87,130.28). Also, insider Ming Lu purchased 7,000 shares of Prudential stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,424 ($18.60) per share, for a total transaction of £99,680 ($130,232.56). Insiders purchased 7,027 shares of company stock worth $10,006,412 in the last 90 days.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, the United States, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products; mutual funds; life insurance; property and casualty insurance; and group insurance.

