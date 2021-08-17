Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for August, 17th (AQN, ARCE, ARMP, ATXI, AUOTY, AUPH, AVXL, AVYA, AWH, BCEI)

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, August 17th:

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. is a renewable energy and regulated utility company engaged in the ownership of power generation facilities, and water and energy utilities primarily in North America. The Corporation invests in hydroelectric, wind and solar power facilities, and sustainable utility distribution businesses (water, electricity and natural gas) through its subsidiaries. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. is headquartered in Oakville, Canada. “

Get Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp alerts:

Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Arco Platform Limited develops educational software. The Company offers a platform which delivers educational content in printed and digital formats. Arco Platform Limited is based in Vila Olimpia Sao Paulo, Brazil. “

Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP)

was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a biotechnology company. It is focused on the development of bacteriophage therapeutics for antibiotic-resistant infections using its proprietary bacteriophage-based technology. The company’s principal product candidate consist AP-SA01, targets Staphylococcus aureus including multidrug-resistant strains. It is also developing and advancing a pipeline of synthetic phage candidates, including a synthetic phage for Pseudomonas aeruginosa. Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation, is based in Marina del Rey, California. “

Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It acquires, licenses, develops and commercializes products principally for use in the acute/intensive care hospital setting. Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

AU Optronics (OTCMKTS:AUOTY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Au Optronics is a world-leading manufacturer of large-size thin film transistor liquid crystal display panels, which are currently the most widely used flat panel display technology. They are used in notebook computers, desktop monitors, televisions, digital cameras, DVD players, PDAs, mobile phones, portable games, and car navigation systems, among other applications. “

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a late stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development of therapeutic immunomodulating drug candidate. The company’s lead drug includes Voclosporin for the treatment of lupus nephritis. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. is headquartered in Victoria, Canada. “

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “ANAVEX LIFE SCIENCES CORP. is an emerging biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery and development of novel drug targets for the treatment of cancer and neurological diseases. The company’s proprietary SIGMACEPTOR Discovery Platform involves the rational drug design of compounds that fulfill specific criteria based on unmet market needs and new scientific advances. Selected drug candidates demonstrate high, non-exclusive affinity for sigma receptors, which are involved in the modulation of multiple cellular biochemical signaling pathways. “

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $23.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Avaya Holdings Corp. provides real-time communication applications. The company offer portfolio of software and services for contact center and unified communications which provide on premises, in the cloud or a hybrid. Avaya Holdings Corp. is based in Santa Clara, United States. “

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Aspira Women’s Health Inc. engaged in the discovery, development and commercialization of testing options and bio-analytical solutions for women’s health. Aspira Women’s Health Inc., formerly known as Vermillion Inc., is based in AUSTIN, Texas. “

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of onshore oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The Company’s core operating areas are the DJ Basin in Colorado and the Cotton Valley formation in southern Arkansas. Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. is based in Denver, Colorado. “

Babcock International Group (OTCMKTS:BCKIY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Babcock International Group PLC offers engineering support services to the defense, energy, emergency services, transport and education sectors. The Company’s operating segment consists of Marine and Technology, Defence and Security, Support Services and International. Marine and Technology segment offers engineering support services to the Royal Navy. Defence and Security segment provides to the United Kingdom’s armed forces, delivering technical training and asset management. Support Services segment manages assets, delivers programs and teaches vital skills for civil Governments and blue-chip commercial organizations. Mission Critical Services business is a provider of helicopter and fixed-wing emergency services and crew change services for oil and gas operators primarily in Europe and Australia. Babcock International Group PLC is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Blucora, Inc. provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small businesses and tax professionals. The company’s products and services consist of tax preparation and wealth management, through TaxAct and HD Vest. TaxAct provides digital tax preparation solution for individuals, business owners and tax professionals. HD Vest Financial Services (R) supports an independent network of tax professionals who provide comprehensive financial planning solutions. Blucora, Inc. is based in IRVING, Texas. “

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc. is an oncology medicine company. It engages in discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies. The company’s lead product candidate is BDTX-189, an inhibitor of non-canonical and oncogenic mutations of ErbB kinases epidermal growth factor receptor and tyrosine-protein kinase. Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $0.75 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Biolaw Technology, Inc. is the world’s leading dental laser company, is a medical technology company that develops, manufactures and markets lasers and related products focused on technologies that advance the practice of dentistry and medicine. The Company’s products incorporate patented and patent pending technologies designed to provide clinically superior performance with less pain and faster recovery times. BIOLASE’s principal products are dental laser systems that perform a broad range of dental procedures, including cosmetic and complex surgical applications. Other products under development address ophthalmology and other medical and consumer markets. “

BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation provides responsive, creative and flexible capital solutions to middle-market companies. BlackRock Kelso Capital provides middle-market companies with flexible financing solutions, including senior and junior secured, unsecured and subordinated debt securities and loans, and equity securities. The Companies strategy is to provide capital to meet our clients’ current and future needs across this spectrum, creating long-term partnerships with growing middle-market companies. “

Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Biomea Fusion Inc. is a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of irreversible small molecules to treat patients with genetically defined cancers. Biomea Fusion Inc. is based in REDWOOD CITY, Calif. “

Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Bolt Biotherapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. It engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company’s principal product includes BDC-1001. Bolt Biotherapeutics Inc. is based in Redwood city, California. “

The Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) had its target price reduced by National Bank Financial from $20.00 to $19.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.