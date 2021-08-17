Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for August, 17th (CERV, CNC, DBM, LSPD, RIV, SMT, USA, VET, XLY, YTEN)

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, August 17th:

Cervus Equipment (TSE:CERV) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. They currently have C$19.50 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$20.00.

Cervus Equipment (TSE:CERV) was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has C$19.50 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$21.00.

CanWel Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. CIBC currently has a C$10.00 target price on the stock.

Lightspeed POS (TSE:LSPD) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an underweight rating.

RIV Capital (TSE:RIV) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at CIBC. They currently have a C$2.50 price target on the stock.

Sierra Metals (TSE:SMT) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. CIBC currently has a C$5.25 target price on the stock.

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA) was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus to a sell rating. The firm currently has $1.15 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $2.30.

Americas Silver (TSE:USA) was downgraded by analysts at Laurentian from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have C$1.30 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$3.00.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at CIBC. They currently have a C$12.50 target price on the stock.

Auxly Cannabis Group (CVE:XLY) was upgraded by analysts at ATB Capital from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating.

Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. is an agricultural bioscience company. It focuses on the development of disruptive technologies for improvement in crop yield to enhance global food security. The company is working on new approaches, to improve fundamental elements of plant photosynthetic efficiency and optimizing carbon metabolism for better production. It operates primarily in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada. Yield10 Bioscience, Inc., formerly known as Metabolix, Inc., is based in Woburn, Massachusetts. “

Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Zhihu Inc. operates Zhihu, an iconic online content community dedicated to empowering people to share knowledge, experience, and insights, and to find their own answers. Zhihu Inc. is based in BEIJING. “

