Research Analysts’ Upgrades for August, 17th (CNXC, COMP, CPCAY, CPT, CRMD, CRZBY, CUYTY, CYBN, DARE, DDAIF)

Research Analysts’ upgrades for Tuesday, August 17th:

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Concentrix Corporation provides technology-enabled business services. The company serves technology & consumer electronics; retail, travel & ecommerce; banking, financial services & insurance; healthcare; communications & media; automotive; and energy & public sector. Concentrix Corporation is based in Fremont, Calif. “

Compass (NYSE:COMP) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $19.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Compass Inc. provides an end-to-end platform for residential real estate agents to deliver service to seller and buyer clients. The company’s platform includes an integrated suite of cloud-based software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service and other critical functionality, for the real estate industry and core brokerage services. Compass Inc. is based in New York. “

Cathay Pacific Airways (OTCMKTS:CPCAY)

was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “CATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAY’s principal activity is the operation of an international airline based and registered in Hong Kong. Other activities include airline catering, aircraft handling and engineering. The Group offers scheduled passenger and cargo services to 62 destinations around the world. It operates in Hong Kong, Mainland China, Japan, Korea, Taiwan, South East Asia, Middle East, Europe, Pacific and South Africa. “

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $165.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Camden Property Trust is one of the largest publicly traded multifamily companies in the United States. Structured as a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), the company is engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. “

CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $6.75 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “CorMedix Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases. The Company is focused on developing its lead product Defencath (TM), a novel, antibacterial and antifungal solution designed to prevent costly and life-threatening bloodstream infections associated with the use of central venous catheters in patients undergoing chronic hemodialysis. Defencath has been designated by FDA as Fast Track and as a Qualified Infectious Disease Product, which provides an additional five years of marketing exclusivity, which will be added to the five years granted to a New Chemical Entity upon approval of the NDA. CorMedix also intends to develop Defencath as a catheter lock solution for use in oncology and total parenteral nutrition patients. It is leveraging its taurolidine technology to develop a pipeline of antimicrobial medical devices, with programs in surgical sutures and meshes, and topical hydrog “

Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “COMMERZBANK AG is involved in the Financial Services Industry. Their principal activities are the provision of banking services, operating through the following divisions: Group management and Services, Domestic Branch Banking, International Finance, and Investment Banking. “

Etn. Fr. Colruyt (OTCMKTS:CUYTY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Colruyt SA engages in the retail and distribution of food and non-food products as well as fuels. Its operating segment includes Retail, Wholesale and Food Service, and Other Activities. Retail segment includes stores under the management that directly supplies retail customers and bulk consumers. Wholesale and Food Service segment supplies wholesalers, bulk customers, and affiliated independent merchants. Other Activities segment includes businesses such as filling stations, printing and document management and alternative energy. Colruyt SA is headquartered in Halle, Belgium. “

CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) (OTCMKTS:CYBN) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $2.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Cybin Inc. is a biotechnology company. It is focused on progressing psychedelic therapeutics by utilizing proprietary drug discovery platforms, drug delivery systems, novel formulation approaches and treatment regimens for psychiatric disorders. Cybin Inc. is based in Toronto, Canada. “

Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Dare Bioscience, Inc. is a healthcare company. It involved in the development and commercialization of products in women’s reproductive health. Dare Bioscience, Inc., formerly known as Cerulean Pharma Inc., is based in SAN DIEGO. “

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “DAIMLER AG with its businesses Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Daimler Financial Services, Mercedes-Benz Vans and Daimler Buses, is a globally leading producer of premium passenger cars and the largest manufacturer of commercial vehicles in the world. The Daimler Financial Services division has a broad offering of financial services, including vehicle financing, leasing, insurance and fleet management. “

Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “DENISON MINES CORPORATION is the premier intermediate uranium producer in North America, with mining assets in the Athabasca Basin Region of Saskatchewan, Canada and the southwest United States including Colorado, Utah, and Arizona. Further,they has ownership interests in two of the four conventional uranium mills operating in North America today. The Company also has a strong exploration and development portfolio with large land positions in the United States, Canada, Zambia and Mongolia “

DENSO (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Denso Corporation is the global manufacturer and supplier of automotive technology, systems and auto parts. Its automotive supplies include advanced technology, systems and components in the areas of thermal, power train control, electric, electronics and information and safety. The Company’s product line includes body electronics, hybrid vehicle components, automatic identification products, industrial robots, programmable logic controllers; and products that provide engine management, climate control, driving control and safety. Products offered by Denso are: automotive air conditioning, heaters, cockpit modules, radiators, starters, alternators, concealed rear wipers, windshield wiper, washer systems, power windows, airbag sensing, lane keeping assist, electric power steering systems, battery ECU, DC-DC converters, integrated starter generators, electric compressors, car navigation systems, electronic toll collection systems, and data communication modules. Denso is headquartered in Kariya City, Japan. “

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $162.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Elbit Systems is a worldwide leader in Night Vision Goggles Head-Up Displays (“NVG-HUD”). They are a major supplier to the U.S Army and U.S. Marine Corps of Night Vision Head-Up Display systems for use in various types of helicopters. Elbit Systems Ltd. is engaged in a wide range of defense-related airborne, ground and command, control and communications programs throughout the world. Their focus is on the upgrading of existing military platforms and developing new technologies for defense applications. “

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $159.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Everbridge, Inc. is a software company which provides communications and enterprise safety applications. The company’s applications include Mass Notification, Incident Management, IT Alerting, Safety Connection(TM), Community Engagement(TM), Secure Messaging and Internet of Things. It operates primarily in Boston, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Beijing and London. Everbridge, Inc. is based in Burlington, United States. “

Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Farmer Bros. Co. is in the business of roasting, packaging and distributing coffee and allied products to restaurants, hotels, hospitals, convenience stores and fast food outlets. The company’s primary raw material is green coffee. Green coffee is purchased through domestic commodity brokers. Coffee is an agricultural commodity, and is subject to fluctuations of both price and supply. “

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Fortress Biotech, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The company is engaged in acquiring, developing and commercializing novel pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. Fortress Biotech, Inc., formerly known as Coronado Biosciences, Inc., is based in NEW YORK, United States. “

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $47.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “First Bancorp is a one-bank holding company. The principal activity of the Company is the ownership and operation of First Bank. They also own and operate two nonbank subsidiaries, Montgomery Data Services, Inc. and First Bancorp Financial Services, Inc. “

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage gene therapy company which develops product candidates using its targeted and evolved adeno-associated viruses vectors. It offers a portfolio of gene therapy product candidates focusing on the ophthalmology, cardiology and pulmonology therapeutic areas. 4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc. is based in Emeryville, California. “

