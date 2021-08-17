Research Analysts’ Upgrades for August, 17th (GL, GVDNY, HCSG, HOWL, HYLN, IAG, IMV, IRMD, JRSH, KC)

Research Analysts’ upgrades for Tuesday, August 17th:

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $108.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Globe Life Inc. is a financial services holding company. It operates through its wholly owned subsidiaries providing life insurance, annuity, and supplemental health insurance products. Globe Life Inc., formerly known as Torchmark Corporation, is based in McKinney, Texas. “

Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $112.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Givaudan SA operates as the manufacturer and supplier of fragrance and flavor products offering its products to global, regional and local food, beverage, consumer goods and fragrance companies. Its Flavour division has four business units: Beverages, Dairy, Savoury and Sweet Goods and its product range includes TasteEssential, TasteSolutions, ByNature and PureDelivery. The Fragrance Division has three business units: Fine Fragrances, Consumer Products and Fragrance Ingredients. Givaudan fragrances can be experienced in the top brands of shampoos, soaps, deodorants, body lotions, candles, air fresheners, laundry detergents and fabric softeners. Givaudan SA is headquartered in Vernier, Switzerland. “

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG)

was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Healthcare Services Group, Inc. provides housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance and food services to the health care industry, including nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers and hospitals. Healthcare Services Group has the experience and expertise to meet these needs, making the preferred choice for hospital and senior living clients nationwide. Healthcare Services Group has delivered exceptional housekeeping/laundry and dining/nutrition services to an ever-changing healthcare industry. Healthcare Services provide professional management of ancillary services to a diverse mix of satisfied clients. Flexible and responsive, our people are trained to help you achieve success by delivering innovative solutions, exceptional performance and measurable results. “

Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Werewolf Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It involved in the development of conditionally activated therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body’s immune system for the treatment of cancer. Werewolf Therapeutics Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $9.75 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Hyliion Holdings Corp. provides electrified powertrain solutions for Class 8 commercial vehicle. The company’s solutions utilize its proprietary battery systems, control software and data analytics combined with fully integrated electric motors and power electronics, to produce electrified powertrain systems. Hyliion Holdings Corp., formerly known as Tortoise Acquisition Corp., is based in United States. “

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “IAMGOLD Corp is an international gold exploration and mining company based in Canada. It holds a 38% stake in the Sadiola Gold Mine and a 40% stake in the Yatela Gold Mine. Both are located in Mali, West Africa. Measured and indicated resources at Sadiola and Yatela are 5.5 million ounces of gold (including reserves of 5.2 million ounces). Inferred resources are 5.9 million ounces. IAMGOLD is actively exploring highly prospective ground in Africa and South America. “

IMV (NASDAQ:IMV) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $1.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “IMV Inc. is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. Its proprietary drug development platform provides a patented delivery formulation which enables controlled and prolonged exposure of antigens to the immune system. The company’s pipeline consists of DPX-Survivac, DPX-E7 and DPX-RSV which are in clinical stage. IMV Inc. is based in Halifax, Canada. “

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $38.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “iRadimed Corporation engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, and distributing magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible products. It offers non-magnetic intravenous (IV) infusion pump systems, IV tubing sets, IV poles, wireless remote displays/controls under the mRidium name; side car pump modules; dose error reduction systems; Masimo SET SpO2 monitoring products; and MRI Pulse oximeters, and MRI oximeter remotes and displays under the iMagox name used during MRI procedures. iRadimed Corporation is headquartered in Winter Park, Florida. “

Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Jerash Holdings, Inc. manufactures and exports custom, ready-made sport and outerwear for brands. The company’s product for brands consists of VF Corporation, Costco Wholesale, PVH Corporation, Walmart, Sears, Hanes, Columbia and Land’s End. Jerash Holdings, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited is the cloud service provider principally in China. Its cloud platform consisting of extensive cloud infrastructure, cutting-edge cloud products and well-architected industry-specific solutions across public cloud, enterprise cloud and AIoT cloud services. Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited is based in BEIJING. “

Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Kaleido Biosciences Inc. is a clinical-stage healthcare company. It focuses on leveraging the potential of the microbiome organ to treat disease and improve human health. The Company’s product candidates are Microbiome Metabolic Therapies(TM), which are designed to modulate the metabolic output and profile of the microbiome by driving the function and distribution of the organ’s existing microbes. Kaleido Biosciences Inc. is based in Lexington, Massachusetts. “

