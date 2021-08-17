Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Saputo (SAP)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Saputo (TSE: SAP):

8/17/2021 – Saputo had its price target lowered by analysts at Cfra from C$41.00 to C$38.00.

8/16/2021 – Saputo had its price target raised by analysts at Cfra from C$38.00 to C$41.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

8/6/2021 – Saputo had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$41.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

8/6/2021 – Saputo had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$40.00 to C$41.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

8/6/2021 – Saputo had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$46.00 to C$47.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/6/2021 – Saputo had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$43.00 to C$42.00.

8/5/2021 – Saputo had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$43.00 price target on the stock.

7/27/2021 – Saputo had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$45.00 to C$43.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/26/2021 – Saputo had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a C$46.00 price target on the stock.

7/23/2021 – Saputo had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$41.00 to C$40.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

7/23/2021 – Saputo had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$40.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

7/9/2021 – Saputo had its price target lowered by analysts at Desjardins from C$44.00 to C$43.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

SAP stock traded down C$0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$35.40. The company had a trading volume of 491,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,670. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$36.51. The company has a market cap of C$14.64 billion and a PE ratio of 27.27. Saputo Inc. has a 12 month low of C$31.85 and a 12 month high of C$42.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.36, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Saputo (TSE:SAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 3rd. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C($0.10). The firm had revenue of C$3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.64 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Saputo Inc. will post 1.9789054 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from Saputo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Saputo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.93%.

Saputo Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

