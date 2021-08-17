Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Saputo (SAP)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Saputo (TSE: SAP):
- 8/17/2021 – Saputo had its price target lowered by analysts at Cfra from C$41.00 to C$38.00.
- 8/16/2021 – Saputo had its price target raised by analysts at Cfra from C$38.00 to C$41.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.
- 8/6/2021 – Saputo had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$41.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 8/6/2021 – Saputo had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$40.00 to C$41.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 8/6/2021 – Saputo had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$46.00 to C$47.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 8/6/2021 – Saputo had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$43.00 to C$42.00.
- 8/5/2021 – Saputo had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$43.00 price target on the stock.
- 7/27/2021 – Saputo had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$45.00 to C$43.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 7/26/2021 – Saputo had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a C$46.00 price target on the stock.
- 7/23/2021 – Saputo had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$41.00 to C$40.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 7/23/2021 – Saputo had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$40.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 7/9/2021 – Saputo had its price target lowered by analysts at Desjardins from C$44.00 to C$43.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.
SAP stock traded down C$0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$35.40. The company had a trading volume of 491,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,670. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$36.51. The company has a market cap of C$14.64 billion and a PE ratio of 27.27. Saputo Inc. has a 12 month low of C$31.85 and a 12 month high of C$42.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.36, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.46.
Saputo (TSE:SAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 3rd. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C($0.10). The firm had revenue of C$3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.64 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Saputo Inc. will post 1.9789054 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Saputo Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.
