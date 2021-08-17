ResMed Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:RMD)

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors acquired 9,396 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,841% compared to the typical volume of 484 call options.

In related news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,487 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total value of $307,809.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total transaction of $1,984,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,774 shares of company stock valued at $10,195,071. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in ResMed by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 9,106,110 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,244,838,000 after purchasing an additional 116,399 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in ResMed by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,199,556 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,528,315,000 after purchasing an additional 23,600 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in ResMed by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,209,646 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,037,761,000 after purchasing an additional 51,363 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in ResMed by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,240,089 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $798,746,000 after purchasing an additional 139,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ResMed by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,865,328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $704,633,000 after purchasing an additional 270,815 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on RMD shares. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of ResMed from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of ResMed in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of ResMed from $223.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $306.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.67.

Shares of NYSE:RMD traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $280.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 419,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 617,538. The business has a 50 day moving average of $252.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. ResMed has a 12-month low of $165.72 and a 12-month high of $282.08.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $876.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.10 million. ResMed had a net margin of 14.84% and a return on equity of 28.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that ResMed will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This is a boost from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. ResMed’s payout ratio is presently 29.27%.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, distribution, and marketing of medical equipment and software solutions. It operates through the Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service segments. The Sleep and Respiratory Care segment engages in the sleep and respiratory disorders sector of the medical device industry.

