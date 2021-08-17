Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $69.56 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) will post sales of $69.56 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Retail Opportunity Investments’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $68.96 million to $70.40 million. Retail Opportunity Investments reported sales of $69.77 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 0.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Retail Opportunity Investments will report full-year sales of $277.47 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $275.34 million to $279.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $286.71 million, with estimates ranging from $281.97 million to $289.54 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Retail Opportunity Investments.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.08. Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 13.89% and a return on equity of 3.03%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ROIC. Citigroup raised shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Retail Opportunity Investments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.90.

NASDAQ ROIC opened at $17.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.53. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 52-week low of $9.63 and a 52-week high of $18.86.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.90%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 581.3% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in the first quarter worth $26,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 306.1% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

About Retail Opportunity Investments

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust. The company engages in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail real estate properties. It specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast.

