Reviewing Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) & GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY)

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) and GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Desktop Metal and GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Desktop Metal N/A -0.84% -0.69% GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft -3.20% -7.43% -2.78%

Desktop Metal has a beta of 0.3, suggesting that its share price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a beta of 1.16, suggesting that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

34.9% of Desktop Metal shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft shares are held by institutional investors. 19.3% of Desktop Metal shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Desktop Metal and GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Desktop Metal 1 2 2 0 2.20 GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft 2 3 3 0 2.13

Desktop Metal presently has a consensus target price of $20.80, suggesting a potential upside of 186.11%. Given Desktop Metal’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Desktop Metal is more favorable than GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Desktop Metal and GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Desktop Metal $16.47 million 111.54 -$34.01 million ($0.57) -12.75 GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft $5.47 billion 1.34 -$191.04 million ($1.16) -34.99

Desktop Metal has higher earnings, but lower revenue than GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Desktop Metal, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Desktop Metal beats GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Desktop Metal

Desktop Metal, Inc. manufactures and sells additive manufacturing solutions for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a turnkey binder jetting platform for machine and job shops; Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber, a desktop 3D printer. It serves automotive, aerospace, healthcare, consumer products, heavy industry, machine design, and research and development industries. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

About GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions. The Business Area Solutions segment provides process solutions for the dairy, food, beverage, pharma, and chemical industries. The company was formerly known as mg technologies ag and changed its name to GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in 2005. The company has a strategic partnership with SAP SE. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in DÃ¼sseldorf, Germany.

