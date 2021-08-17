Reviewing Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST) & Transphorm (OTCMKTS:TGAN)

Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST) and Transphorm (OTCMKTS:TGAN) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Netlist and Transphorm’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Netlist 19.67% 1,784.10% 62.46% Transphorm N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Netlist and Transphorm, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Netlist 0 0 1 0 3.00 Transphorm 0 0 4 0 3.00

Netlist currently has a consensus target price of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 57.73%. Transphorm has a consensus target price of $9.63, suggesting a potential upside of 130.27%. Given Transphorm’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Transphorm is more favorable than Netlist.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Netlist and Transphorm’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Netlist $47.23 million 30.18 -$7.27 million ($0.04) -158.50 Transphorm $11.37 million 14.95 -$17.91 million ($0.56) -7.46

Netlist has higher revenue and earnings than Transphorm. Netlist is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Transphorm, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Netlist shares are held by institutional investors. 3.8% of Netlist shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Netlist beats Transphorm on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Netlist

Netlist, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture and sale of memory subsystems for the computing and communications markets. Its products include storage class memory, non volatile memory, embedded flash, specialty dimms and NVME SSD. The company was founded by Jayesh Bhakta, Chun Ki Hong and Christopher Lopes in June 2000 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

About Transphorm

Transphorm, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells gallium nitride (GaN) semiconductor components used in power conversion in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, the United States, Japan, South Korea, and Europe. Its GaN devices allows customers to design smaller, lighter, and cooler power systems creating increased functional value in end products, including smartphone power adapters/fast-chargers, power supplies for datacenter servers/communication, industrial power converters, and chargers/converters/inverters for electric vehicles. The company offers its products through sales representatives and distributors. Transphorm, Inc. headquartered in Goleta, California.

