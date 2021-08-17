Reviewing Sumco (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) and Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR)

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) and Sumco (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ichor and Sumco’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ichor $914.24 million 1.28 $33.28 million $2.20 18.70 Sumco $2.73 billion 2.18 $246.43 million $1.64 24.98

Sumco has higher revenue and earnings than Ichor. Ichor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sumco, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Ichor and Sumco, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ichor 0 0 6 0 3.00 Sumco 0 1 1 0 2.50

Ichor currently has a consensus target price of $58.17, indicating a potential upside of 41.35%. Given Ichor’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Ichor is more favorable than Sumco.

Profitability

This table compares Ichor and Sumco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ichor 5.94% 19.50% 10.17% Sumco 8.27% 6.94% 4.16%

Volatility and Risk

Ichor has a beta of 2.29, suggesting that its stock price is 129% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sumco has a beta of 1.51, suggesting that its stock price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

74.0% of Ichor shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Sumco shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of Ichor shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Ichor beats Sumco on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ichor Company Profile

Ichor Holdings Ltd. engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. It offers gas and chemical delivery systems, which are key elements of the process tools used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The firm also manufactures precision machined components, weldments, and proprietary products for use in fluid delivery systems for direct sales to its customers. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

Sumco Company Profile

Sumco Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells silicon wafers for the semiconductor industry primarily in Japan, North America, Asia, and Europe. It provides monocrystalline ingots, as well as polished, annealed, epitaxial, junction isolated, silicon-on-insulator, and reclaimed polished wafers. The company was formerly known as Sumitomo Mitsubishi Silicon Corp. and changed its name to Sumco Corporation in August 2005. Sumco Corporation was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

