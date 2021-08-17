Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $31.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $55.00. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 21.05% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on RVMD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Revolution Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Revolution Medicines from $52.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Revolution Medicines from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Revolution Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:RVMD opened at $25.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.37 and a beta of 2.06. Revolution Medicines has a 1 year low of $21.78 and a 1 year high of $56.18.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $8.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.81 million. Revolution Medicines had a negative return on equity of 25.18% and a negative net margin of 355.11%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Revolution Medicines will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Revolution Medicines news, major shareholder Rock Ventures Ii L.P. Third sold 378,117 shares of Revolution Medicines stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.20, for a total value of $11,419,133.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 513,360 shares of company stock worth $15,602,975 in the last 90 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RVMD. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Revolution Medicines in the first quarter valued at $14,798,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines in the 1st quarter valued at $1,106,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines in the 1st quarter valued at $183,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines in the 1st quarter valued at $17,490,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines in the 1st quarter valued at $1,394,000. Institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

Revolution Medicines Company Profile

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors.

