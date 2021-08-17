Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) to post earnings of $0.32 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Reynolds Consumer Products’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.31 and the highest is $0.33. Reynolds Consumer Products reported earnings of $0.56 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 42.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Reynolds Consumer Products will report full-year earnings of $1.59 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.56 to $1.62. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.67 to $1.96. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Reynolds Consumer Products.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 24.36%. The company had revenue of $847.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $893.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. Reynolds Consumer Products’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have weighed in on REYN shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Reynolds Consumer Products from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Reynolds Consumer Products in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.63.

Shares of REYN stock opened at $29.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 0.36. Reynolds Consumer Products has a 52-week low of $26.50 and a 52-week high of $34.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s payout ratio is 46.70%.

In other Reynolds Consumer Products news, CFO Michael E. Graham bought 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.94 per share, for a total transaction of $67,056.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $289,430.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Chris Mayrhofer purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.84 per share, for a total transaction of $111,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,965.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of REYN. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Reynolds Consumer Products during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 22.7% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products in the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.86% of the company’s stock.

Reynolds Consumer Products Company Profile

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

