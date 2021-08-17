RFG Advisory LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

RFG Advisory LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 40.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,058 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $1,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of USMV. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of USMV stock opened at $77.49 on Tuesday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.79.

Further Reading: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.