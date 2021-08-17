RFG Advisory LLC Has $1.24 Million Position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 67.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,689 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $1,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ROKU. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roku by 220.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,455,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,745 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Roku by 2,100.2% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 737,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,113,000 after purchasing an additional 703,564 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Roku by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,018,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,286,455,000 after purchasing an additional 618,127 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Roku by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,609,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,706,000 after purchasing an additional 476,242 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Roku by 72.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,109,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,496,000 after purchasing an additional 465,293 shares during the period. 60.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 16,807 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.77, for a total transaction of $6,550,864.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan S. Henricks sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.00, for a total value of $690,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,287 shares in the company, valued at $1,824,015. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 376,076 shares of company stock worth $150,111,065. Insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $356.58 on Tuesday. Roku, Inc. has a 1 year low of $143.36 and a 1 year high of $490.76. The stock has a market cap of $47.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 217.43 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a current ratio of 4.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $406.64.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.38. Roku had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 9.91%. The firm had revenue of $645.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $618.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.35) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ROKU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush raised Roku from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Roku from $518.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Roku in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $560.00 price target on shares of Roku in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Roku from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $449.76.

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

