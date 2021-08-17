RFG Advisory LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

RFG Advisory LLC trimmed its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,225 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $1,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RSG. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Republic Services in the first quarter worth about $130,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 104.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 143,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,570,000 after buying an additional 73,568 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,887,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $374,339,000 after buying an additional 50,881 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 3,688 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. 55.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Brian M. Delghiaccio sold 2,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $236,436.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,206. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RSG opened at $121.72 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.18 and a 1 year high of $121.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $113.45. The company has a market cap of $38.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.71.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. Republic Services had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 10.64%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. This is an increase from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Republic Services’s payout ratio is currently 47.75%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RSG. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $116.14 price objective (down from $117.00) on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Republic Services from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Republic Services from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Republic Services from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Republic Services from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Republic Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.93.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

