Rice Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RICE) Short Interest Update

Rice Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RICE) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300,000 shares, a growth of 41.2% from the July 15th total of 920,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 131,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.9 days. Approximately 5.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Rice Acquisition in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company.

Shares of Rice Acquisition stock traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.98. 3,971 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,099,838. Rice Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.62 and a 12-month high of $18.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.10.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Merewether Investment Management LP grew its stake in shares of Rice Acquisition by 182.6% during the 2nd quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP now owns 1,502,830 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,126,000 after acquiring an additional 971,049 shares during the period. Ancient Art L.P. bought a new position in shares of Rice Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $25,335,000. Brightline Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rice Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $14,621,000. Freshford Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rice Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $8,040,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Rice Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $3,527,000. Institutional investors own 49.97% of the company’s stock.

About Rice Acquisition

Rice Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Carnegie, Pennsylvania.

