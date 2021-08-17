Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Decreases Holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,733 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,829 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned 0.26% of Magnachip Semiconductor worth $2,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MX. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Magnachip Semiconductor during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor by 90.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor by 880.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,792 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 4,303 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor by 215.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,458 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Magnachip Semiconductor during the 1st quarter valued at about $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on MX. TheStreet downgraded shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.40.

Shares of MX stock opened at $18.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $872.35 million, a P/E ratio of 2.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.59. Magnachip Semiconductor Co. has a one year low of $11.57 and a one year high of $26.98.

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.06). Magnachip Semiconductor had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 65.76%. On average, analysts anticipate that Magnachip Semiconductor Co. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Magnachip Semiconductor Profile

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of analog and mixed-signal platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things (IoT) applications, consumer, industrial and automotive applications. It provides a range of standard products to customers worldwide. The company was founded on November 26, 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

