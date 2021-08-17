Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Has $3.61 Million Stake in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) by 24.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,824 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $3,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Encompass Health by 65.5% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after buying an additional 10,179 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Encompass Health during the second quarter worth about $377,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Encompass Health by 9.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 780,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,928,000 after buying an additional 70,509 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Encompass Health by 12.9% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,251,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,467,000 after buying an additional 142,797 shares during the period. Finally, Invst LLC acquired a new position in shares of Encompass Health during the first quarter worth about $480,000. 79.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EHC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Encompass Health from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Encompass Health from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho increased their price target on Encompass Health from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Encompass Health from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised Encompass Health from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $95.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.88.

NYSE:EHC opened at $78.90 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.44. The company has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.12. Encompass Health Co. has a 12-month low of $60.44 and a 12-month high of $89.68.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 7.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is 38.75%.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

