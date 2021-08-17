Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Has $5.39 Million Stock Position in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lowered its position in shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) by 19.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,860 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned 0.11% of Travel + Leisure worth $5,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNL. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami bought a new stake in Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. 79.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Travel + Leisure news, insider Michael Dean Brown acquired 1,000 shares of Travel + Leisure stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $52.10 per share, with a total value of $52,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director George Herrera sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $39,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE TNL opened at $52.33 on Tuesday. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 52 week low of $26.91 and a 52 week high of $68.26. The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 31.72 and a beta of 1.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.00.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.15. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 5.33%. Sell-side analysts predict that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Travel + Leisure’s payout ratio is currently -127.66%.

Several research firms have weighed in on TNL. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Travel + Leisure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 31st.

Travel + Leisure Co provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

