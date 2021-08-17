Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Purchases New Stake in Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 87,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,901,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned 0.59% of Computer Programs and Systems as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Computer Programs and Systems by 6.7% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 145,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,833,000 after acquiring an additional 9,180 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Computer Programs and Systems by 3.7% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Computer Programs and Systems by 95.6% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 30,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 14,976 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Computer Programs and Systems by 0.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 93,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in Computer Programs and Systems by 200.0% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CPSI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Computer Programs and Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Computer Programs and Systems from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Computer Programs and Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Computer Programs and Systems from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.80.

In related news, COO Christopher L. Fowler sold 1,000 shares of Computer Programs and Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.84, for a total transaction of $33,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 52,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,788,037.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider David A. Dye sold 4,000 shares of Computer Programs and Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total value of $133,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,797 shares in the company, valued at $2,669,209.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,400 shares of company stock worth $599,414. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CPSI opened at $34.40 on Tuesday. Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.57 and a fifty-two week high of $36.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $503.89 million, a PE ratio of 26.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.74.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.23. Computer Programs and Systems had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 10.94%. Analysts expect that Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

Computer Programs and Systems Company Profile

Computer Programs & Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care EHR, Post-acute Care EHR, and TruBridge. The Acute EHR segment provides acute care electronic health record (EHR) solutions, Thrive and Centriq, and related services for community hospitals and their physician clinics.

