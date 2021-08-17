Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Reduces Position in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lessened its holdings in shares of MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 20,580 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.20% of MYR Group worth $3,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of MYR Group by 217.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its stake in shares of MYR Group by 132.7% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of MYR Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of MYR Group during the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MYR Group by 1,234.2% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

MYRG opened at $99.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. MYR Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.68 and a fifty-two week high of $101.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $92.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 22.08 and a beta of 1.08.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.21. MYR Group had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 17.43%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MYR Group Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd.

MYR Group Profile

MYR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical construction services. It operates through the Transmission and Distribution (T&D); and Commercial and Industrial (C&I) segment. The T&D segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks and substation facilities.

