Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Reduces Stock Position in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lowered its stake in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,824 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $3,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new position in shares of Encompass Health during the 2nd quarter worth $249,000. Pendal Group Limited boosted its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Encompass Health during the 2nd quarter worth $377,000. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Encompass Health during the 1st quarter worth $391,000. Finally, Invst LLC purchased a new position in shares of Encompass Health during the 1st quarter worth $480,000. Institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

Shares of NYSE EHC opened at $78.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $80.44. Encompass Health Co. has a 52-week low of $60.44 and a 52-week high of $89.68.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 19.49%. Encompass Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.75%.

EHC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Encompass Health from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Encompass Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.88.

Encompass Health Profile

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

Featured Story: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.