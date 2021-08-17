Richard D. Matricaria Sells 2,739 Shares of Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI) Stock

Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI) COO Richard D. Matricaria sold 2,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.74, for a total transaction of $108,847.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Marcus & Millichap stock traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $39.38. 110,223 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,324. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.30 and a beta of 0.87. Marcus & Millichap, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.75 and a twelve month high of $41.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.55.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $284.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.90 million. Marcus & Millichap had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 142.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently commented on MMI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marcus & Millichap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Marcus & Millichap from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MMI. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Marcus & Millichap by 4,128.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,858 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Marcus & Millichap in the first quarter worth about $74,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 138.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Marcus & Millichap in the first quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marcus & Millichap in the second quarter worth about $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.01% of the company’s stock.

Marcus & Millichap, Inc engages in the provision of investment real estate brokerage services. It specializes in commercial real estate investment sales, property financing, research, and advisory services. The company was founded by George M. Marcus and William A. Millichap in 1971 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

