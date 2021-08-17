Richard Dane Mauldin Sells 1,250 Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Stock

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total transaction of $149,062.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

On Tuesday, June 15th, Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,250 shares of TransUnion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.83, for a total transaction of $133,537.50.

NYSE:TRU traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $118.98. The company had a trading volume of 565,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,178,118. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. TransUnion has a 52 week low of $78.02 and a 52 week high of $121.47. The stock has a market cap of $22.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.66.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.05. TransUnion had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 23.10%. The business had revenue of $774.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that TransUnion will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be given a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.52%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRU. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in TransUnion by 6,879.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,524,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $387,047,000 after purchasing an additional 3,474,210 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of TransUnion by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,589,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,590,398,000 after acquiring an additional 2,499,719 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the 2nd quarter valued at $238,453,000. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in shares of TransUnion by 209.1% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,018,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $279,502,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041,954 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of TransUnion by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,620,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,495,891,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566,873 shares during the period. 89.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of TransUnion from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of TransUnion in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of TransUnion from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TransUnion currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.17.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as technology solutions for businesses.

