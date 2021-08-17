RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) CAO Sells $57,652.62 in Stock

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 237 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.26, for a total value of $57,652.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Vaibhav Agarwal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 13th, Vaibhav Agarwal sold 100 shares of RingCentral stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.77, for a total value of $25,377.00.

Shares of NYSE:RNG traded down $0.56 on Tuesday, hitting $244.13. 666,811 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,011,092. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $275.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -164.95 and a beta of 0.67. RingCentral, Inc. has a 1-year low of $229.00 and a 1-year high of $449.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.81, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.89. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 59.27% and a negative net margin of 9.78%. Equities analysts predict that RingCentral, Inc. will post -1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in RingCentral by 25.6% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,154,995 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,535,570,000 after buying an additional 1,052,241 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in RingCentral by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,973,144 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $863,936,000 after purchasing an additional 918,512 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in RingCentral during the 2nd quarter worth $230,224,000. Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in RingCentral by 60.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,197,548 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $347,983,000 after purchasing an additional 453,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in RingCentral by 348.7% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 232,465 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $69,247,000 after purchasing an additional 180,660 shares during the period. 75.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RNG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on RingCentral in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 target price on the stock. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $470.00 price objective on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on RingCentral from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on RingCentral from $401.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised RingCentral from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $285.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $423.85.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones; and allow for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

