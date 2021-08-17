RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.330-$0.340 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.310. The company issued revenue guidance of $390.50 million-$393.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $384.47 million.RingCentral also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.280-$1.300 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RNG. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $500.00 to $400.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $401.00 to $342.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America started coverage on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a buy rating and a $450.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of RingCentral from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RingCentral from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $285.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $423.85.

Shares of NYSE RNG opened at $244.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $275.40. RingCentral has a 52-week low of $229.00 and a 52-week high of $449.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -165.33 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.81.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.89. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 9.78% and a negative return on equity of 59.27%. Equities analysts expect that RingCentral will post -1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other RingCentral news, insider Praful Shah sold 157 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.63, for a total transaction of $41,860.91. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 198,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,946,852.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 100 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.77, for a total transaction of $25,377.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,754 shares of company stock worth $14,161,227 over the last 90 days. 7.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones; and allow for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

