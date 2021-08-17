RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.280-$1.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.260. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.54 billion-$1.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.51 billion.RingCentral also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.330-$0.340 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Colliers Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $470.00 price objective on shares of RingCentral in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised RingCentral from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $285.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. UBS Group raised their price target on RingCentral from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on RingCentral from $401.00 to $342.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on RingCentral from $500.00 to $400.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. RingCentral has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $423.85.

NYSE RNG opened at $244.69 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $275.40. RingCentral has a twelve month low of $229.00 and a twelve month high of $449.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -165.33 and a beta of 0.67.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.89. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 59.27% and a negative net margin of 9.78%. Analysts expect that RingCentral will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 3,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.22, for a total value of $890,161.48. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 197,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,139,180.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 17,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.91, for a total value of $4,562,721.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 218,631 shares in the company, valued at $56,168,490.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,754 shares of company stock worth $14,161,227 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones; and allow for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

