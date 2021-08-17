Ripio Credit Network (RCN) Trading 26.3% Higher This Week

Ripio Credit Network (CURRENCY:RCN) traded down 7.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 17th. Ripio Credit Network has a total market cap of $14.35 million and approximately $291,480.00 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ripio Credit Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0282 or 0.00000063 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded 26.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ripio Credit Network alerts:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.30 or 0.00027362 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002225 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.14 or 0.00053703 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000024 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000041 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Profile

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 coins and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 coins. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @RCN_token and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is /r/RipioCreditNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ripio Credit Network is ripiocredit.network

According to CryptoCompare, “RCN is a global credit network based on cosigned smart contracts that connects lenders and borrowers located anywhere in the world and on any currency. The smart contracts connect agents with information on the borrower’s identity to agents that analyze the borrower’s credit risk impartially, thus standardizing credit lending through blockchain technology. A cosigner acts as a re insurer that distributes and reduces the lender’s risk and, at the same time, helps to improve the contract conditions by retaining access to the borrower’s local legal system. “

Ripio Credit Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ripio Credit Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ripio Credit Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ripio Credit Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ripio Credit Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.