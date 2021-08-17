Rise One Day Volume Reaches $54.00 (RISE)

Rise (CURRENCY:RISE) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. One Rise coin can currently be bought for about $0.0061 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Rise has a total market cap of $1.11 million and approximately $54.00 worth of Rise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Rise has traded up 81.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Muse (MUSE) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.72 or 0.00079919 BTC.

Rise Protocol (RISE) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.79 or 0.00061551 BTC.

SounDAC (XSD) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

TECHNOLOGY INNOVATION PROJECT (TIP) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000435 BTC.

EverRise (RISE) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rise Profile

Rise (RISE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 24th, 2016. Rise’s total supply is 183,306,443 coins. Rise’s official website is rise.vision . The official message board for Rise is medium.com/rise-vision . The Reddit community for Rise is /r/RiseVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rise’s official Twitter account is @RiseVisionTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RISE is a Dapp and Smart Contract creation and deployment user-friendly platform based on Lisk and created to reinforce programming language diversity and security. Rise allows developers to use any programming language to create dapps as well as the creation of sidechains for specific decentralized applications so that users don't have to download the whole Blockchain to use an app built on RISE. “

Buying and Selling Rise

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rise directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rise should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rise using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

