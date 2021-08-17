RIV Capital’s (RIV) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at CIBC

RIV Capital (TSE:RIV)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at CIBC in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$2.50 price target on the stock. CIBC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 57.23% from the stock’s current price.

RIV Capital stock traded down C$0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$1.59. 240,979 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 409,320. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 5.54 and a current ratio of 5.57. The firm has a market cap of C$226.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.21. RIV Capital has a 12-month low of C$0.65 and a 12-month high of C$3.60.

RIV Capital (TSE:RIV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 3rd. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that RIV Capital will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RIV Capital Inc, formerly known as Canopy Rivers Inc, is a venture capital firm. The firm is a stage agnostic, with seed to sale, although it prefers to invest in series A to C rounds. It prefers to make investments in cannabis sector with focus on burgeoning marijuana companies and sectors like agriculture and food sciences, production, processing, pharmaceuticals and biotechnology, software and data, hardware, consumer products and accessories, wellness products, retail and distribution, and media and content.

